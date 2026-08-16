/History in Darwin as Bangladesh stun Australia with maiden Test win Down Under; take 1-0 lead

Hasan Mahmud’s nine-wicket match haul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round performance helped Bangladesh beat Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in this two-match Test series. Miraz’s five-for in the second innings dismissed Australia for 284 despite Cameron Green’s third Test hundred and first at home. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque completed the target of 57 on day four to hand Bangladesh their first Test win in Australia and second overall.

WATCH WINNING MOMENT -

Playing only their third Test on Australian soil and the first since 2003, Bangladesh entered this contest on the back of getting all out for just 54 during their lone warm-up fixture against the Cricket Australia XI. Instead of feeling burdened about it coming up against a full-strength Australia, Bangladesh believed in their game and executed most plans to keep the Aussies silent throughout the four days.



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A nine-wicket victory over the mighty Aussies is also Bangladesh’s second-biggest win in terms of wickets in this format.



Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh’s star bowler, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul Down Under in Australia’s first innings and returning with six wickets for just 55 runs. His brilliant display, which included the wickets of the two Aussie openers and even Steve Smith, folded Australia for 198 on day one. Hasan returned with three wickets in Australia's second innings.

"Before the match, in the practice session, we were doing our best every second and believed in ourselves without thinking of the outcome,” Hasan, who won the Player of the Match award for his nine wickets in Bangladesh’s triumphant Test, said.



“We got some team plans with the coaches (on Australia’s batting), watching videos, and that's what we did at the ground. The bowlers were patient; they stuck to the line and length (and) results came.



“They will be very happy for me (on fans celebrating Bangladesh’s historic win). My people will be celebrating,” he added.



Bangladesh made the most of this chance, racking up 426 runs in reply. Tanzid Hasan’s 101 and a clinical contribution from Mehidy with the bat in hand (65) gave Bangladesh a miraculous 228-run lead, enough to keep them in the driver’s seat.



Mehidy, who went wicketless in the first innings, bagged five in the second, including Smith’s on 44 late on day three. He also accounted for Beau Webster and Alex Carey on the fourth day, earning praise for his spell from all quarters.

Green Shone but Australia Slumped

Just days after the internet tore into Green’s place in the Test team, the lanky all-rounder took the onus on himself and saved Australia from a potential innings defeat. Scoring his third Test hundred and the first on home soil, Green did enough for the Aussie bowlers to come out and push for an improbable win.