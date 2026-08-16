/IRE vs AFG, 5th ODI: Rahmat Shah’s unbeaten 143 seals Afghanistan’s highest ODI run chase

After sealing 2027 ODI World Cup qualification, Afghanistan romped past hosts Ireland to win the five-match One-Day series 4-0. Leading 3-0 heading into the final match in Belfast on Saturday (Aug 15) after the series opener was washed out, Afghanistan completed their highest ODI run chase to win the game by six wickets. Chasing 299, Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah led from the front and smashed an unbeaten 143, while stitching a record third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal.



Afghanistan needed to win this series to punch their ticket to the World Cup, and after winning the third ODI, they did so, sliding the former two-time world champions, West Indies, out of the qualification picture. The West Indies will now feature in the World Cup Qualifiers early next year in a bid to make the 14-team tournament in Africa in 2027.

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Meanwhile, Shah, who smashed his seventh ODI hundred, added 201 runs for the third wicket with Atal after Ireland reduced Afghanistan to 22 for two inside the first six overs. Left-arm quick Liam McCarthy picked up the first two wickets. Their partnership, however, was the highest third-wicket record for Afghanistan in One-Dayers, surpassing the 184-run stand between Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

No Consolation Win for Ireland

It seemed Ireland would at least enjoy a consolation win in the last ODI after all-rounder Curtis Campher's quickfire 96 took them to a total of 298-7 in the first innings. And they were even better-placed when McCarthy (3-47) dismissed Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in Afghanistan's pursuit of a target of 299.

