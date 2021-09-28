'His demeanour is much like Mahi': Robin Uthappa compares incredibly talented CSK star to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa has lauded young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his stellar performances in the ongoing season of IPL 2021. Uthappa feels CSK are lucky to have an incredibly talented youngster like Gaikwad in their ranks and compared his calm demeanour to that of captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, who is famously known as captain cool, is one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL and is known for his calm and composed attitude. The CSK skipper has already drawn curtains on his international career but continues to lead the three-time champions in IPL. Uthappa said Gaikwad's demeanour is much like that of his captain.

"I think the character showed from Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad), I think is unbelievable. I think he is an incredible talent that we (CSK) are lucky enough to have and his demeanor is much like Mahi (Dhoni) - calm, composed, chilled out, and a really nice human being. I really like him, he's a great kid," Uthappa said in a video posted by CSK on Twitter.

Gaikwad has been one of the stand-out performers for CSK this season and has been enjoying a purple patch with the willow. He produced a brilliant knock of 88 runs under pressure against Mumbai Indians in CSK's first game of the UAE leg to help the side get off to a winning start before notching up 38 and 40 runs respectively in CSK's last two matches

The 24-year-old has cemented his spot in the playing XI as the first-choice opener and is in the list of top run-getters this season with 362 runs from ten matches at a brilliant average of 40.22. Gaikwad is currently fifth on the list of top run-getters so far this season and will be hopeful of continuing his stellar run in the upcoming matches.

CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on Thursday (September 30) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Dhoni-led side is only one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs this season.