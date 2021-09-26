MS Dhoni surpasses Dinesh Karthik to achieve elusive IPL milestone as wicket-keeper

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni achieved yet another elusive milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Dhoni surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik to claim the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in the history of IPL.

Dhoni achieved the feat in CSK's clash against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. He plucked the catches of Venkatesh Iyer and Karthik to complete 116 catches in 214 IPL games and move to the top spot on the elite list of wicket-keepers with the most number of catches in the tournament's history. Dhoni has a total of 116 catches and 39 stumpings to his name in IPL.

The CSK skipper also sits on top of the list of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL history with 155 dismissals in 214 matches. Karthik is at the second spot with 146 dismissals (115 catches and 31 stumpings) in 206 games. Robin Uthappa is on the third spot with a total of 80 dismissals under his belt.

Besides being the most successful wicket-keepers in the history of the league, Dhoni is also one of the greatest captains in IPL. He has led Chennai Super Kings to three titles and a staggering eight finals in 12 seasons as the captain of the side.

Talking about the game against KKR, CSK restricted Eoin Morgan & Co. on 171/6 in 20 overs with the help of impressive performances from pacers Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood, who picked up two wickets apiece. A win against KKR will all but confirm CSK's spot in the playoffs this season.