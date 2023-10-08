Hilarious! AC Milan add Olivier Giroud to goalkeeper list after heroic Serie A performance

In what can only be described as a hilarious move, suitable for the occasion, Italian club AC Milan have added French striker Olivier Giroud to their goalkeeper list, following his stunning performance at the death against Genoa in a Seria A match.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and informed about the cheeky change made by AC Milan in their roster.

"AC Milan have included Olivier Giroud in the goalkeepers list on their website after yesterday night’s save. Reminder: he’s the all-time record goalscorer of the French national team," posted Romano.

🔴⚫️🇫🇷 AC Milan have included Olivier Giroud in the goalkeepers list on their website after yesterday night’s save.



Reminder: he's the all time record goalscorer of the French national team.

After Milan's designated goalkeeper Mike Maignan received a red card in the 98th minute with the side defending a slender 1-0 lead, the coaching staff was forced to make the changes. With all five substitutions used up, one outfield player had to take place between the sticks and replace their Yashin Trophy nominee goalkeeper.

Giroud put his hand up, even though there were 15 minutes of injury time added to the clock. He wore Maignan's kit and gloves and got inside the goalpost. With Genoa sustaining wave after wave of attacks, Giroud had to be at his belligerent best to avoid conceding at the death.

The biggest moment, however, came when Genoa players were through on goal and Giroud came rushing out from his goal line and parried the ball away, before jumping on it and carefully nestling it inside his arms.

I made a great save: Giroud

Following the heroics with the gloves, Giroud, in a post-match interview said he had never experienced such a feeling.

"I've never experienced that in my career and I'm proud of the whole team. We fought like lions," Giroud told Sky Italia.

"The final stop? I made a great save at the end. Almost a goal. Calabria massacred my arm but it's okay (laughs). I am going to frame this shirt!"

Apart from being the record goalscorer for his country, Giroud is also a World Cup winner, having won the trophy in 2018. He has won the Champions League with Chelsea and the Scudetto with Milan as well.

