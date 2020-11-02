Here's the truth behind badminton star PV Sindhu's 'I retire' post

India's badminton star PV Sindhu's cryptic tweet took the internet by a storm and left her fans stunned after posting the word 'I retire'.

Also read: Tennis ace Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Her post gave a 'mini heartattack' to the fans. However, many failed to understand the real meaning behind the post. Many assumed that the badminton champion has bid adieu to the game.

She took to Twitter and wrote: "I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I', writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's undertandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too."

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," she added.

However, she clarified in the final text that she is not bidding goodbye to the game. She wrote: "Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come bacl twice as hard."

She went to say that she will be training for Asia Open, and she "will not give up without putting a solid fight."