'Here I am, with nothing': Juan Martin del Potro lifts lid on heartbreaking injury struggles

"Don't overthink that perfect ending, your will always be amazing in your own way" - were the words Roger Federer used, to sum up, what was far from a perfect ending to his glorious career. The Swiss ace lost his final career match at the Laver Cup last week to bring the curtains down on his illustrious tennis journey.

It was not the kind of finish he would have dreamt of but it was eventful, emotional and fulfilling in its own way. Federer ended his career after losing his last singles and doubles game along with his last team event.

But having his great rival alongside him for his last game, and millions around the world weeping for having marvelled the last of his magic on the court, Federer still managed to achieve what many could only dream of when hanging up their boots.

The results hardly mattered as it was all about the legacy the 41-year-old left behind after decades of his heroics on and off the court. While Federer's was still an ending many can only dream of, Juan Martin Del Potro, a former world no.3 lifted the lid on how a series of injuries led to his heartbreaking retirement decision and left him with 'nothing'.

Also Read: Pickleball phenomenon takes over New York - All you need to know about 'mini tennis'

Del Potro managed only a solitary Grand Slam singles title, but he made the world stand up and take notice of his phenomenal talent with his on-court exploits at the start of his career. The Argentinian had the world at his feet when he became only the third player to defeat Federer in a Grand Slam final in 2009.

Del Potro outclassed Federer to clinch his maiden US Open title in 2009 and there was no looking back. However, injuries kept troubling him consistently, eventually forcing him to give up on the sport. After reaching a career-high ranking of world no.3 in 2018, Del Potro said he will quit tennis after the Argentina Open in February, earlier this year.

Lifting the lid on his injury struggles and retirement heartbreak, Del Potro revealed he cannot run or climb stairs without pain. The Argentinian said he has visited a host of doctors and has started another treatment which failed to yield a positive result.

“I recently went to Switzerland to see another doctor. I started another treatment, it was recommended by many tennis players and so far I have not even had a positive result," Del Potro told said in an interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nacion.

“Imagine what it’s like after every treatment attempt or surgery, the frustration I can feel when things don’t work out. As usual I delude myself, I hope, I have faith in every new treatment I try and, when this fails, the blow is hard.

“And for three and a half years, despite several surgeries and treatments, it always happened. Today I can only walk, I do not run on the treadmill, I cannot climb the stairs without pain. I can’t drive for a long time without stopping to stretch my legs.

Also Read: In pics| Roger Federer leaves everyone in tears as he bids adieu to tennis

"This is my reality, which is hard, it is sad, but I always try to improve my situation and my new challenge is also to live in the best possible way, even psychologically, despite my problem," he went on.

Del Potro had a tough time dealing with injuries throughout his career. The former world no.3 went through four knee surgeries after he fractured his knee cap twice in eight months. The Argentinian said he didn't have a gradual transition to retirement and still wants to return to the court but his knee injury has left him with 'nothing'.

"I can’t psychologically accept a life without tennis. I did not have a gradual transition to the after, I did not prepare, I have no idea what the other athletes did to live this process peacefully," said Del Potro.

"I was number three in the world, then suddenly I broke my knees and here I am, with nothing," added the 34-year-old.

Also Read: Roger Federer retires: A Black Swan in tennis and GOAT beyond numbers

Del Potro, whose last appearance came at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires earlier this year is yet to retire officially, but has hinted he might not return to the court again. He said he knew after playing at the Argentina Open that his time was up. Injuries had taken a toll on his body and the 34-year-old knew it was 'enough'.

"And all this time I was trying to recover, as I have with any other injury, until in Buenos Aires I said: ‘That’s enough’. And from Buenos Aires I found myself, and I am still there, in that process of reflection, I wonder what things I might like, I don’t know," said Del Potro.