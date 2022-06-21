Here for 15th anniversary of this: Jaffer brutally trolls Vaughan after ex-England captain takes a dig at him

Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer continue to enjoy some fun banter on social media. Both former cricketers were great competitors on the pitch for their respective countries during their playing days and enjoyed some great duels with each other. Jaffer was interestingly Vaughan's first-ever wicket in Test cricket despite the former England skipper not being a proper bowler in any format of the game.

The duo have continued their rivalry on Twitter post their playing careers and shared some fun banter with each other. On Tuesday (June 21), Vaughan aimed a dig at Jaffer after the former India batter posted a picture of himself enjoying a sunny day at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Twitter.

Reacting to Jaffer's tweet, Vaughan decided to poke fun at the former India batter and asked him if he was there at Lord's to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his dismissal against the former England captain. "Is it the 20th anniversary of my first Test wicket you are here for Wasim?" - Vaughan wrote taking a dig at Jaffer.

Jaffer was quick to hit back and responded by brutally trolling Vaughan with a throwback picture. Jaffer shared a throwback picture of India's Test series win against England in 2007 and wrote - "Here for the 15th anniversary of this Michael #ENGvIND." India had defeated England 1-0 in a Test series in their own backyard in 2007.

The banter between the duo is not expected to stop anytime soon as India are currently in England for a one-off Test match against the hosts. The visitors have some unfinished business from their tour of England last year where they were leading 2-1 in the five-match series before the fifth and final Test had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

India and England will now lock horns in the one-off fifth Test in Edgbaston starting on July 01. India will have a chance to script history by winning the Test match as it will be their first Test series win in England since 2007.