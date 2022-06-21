Ex-Pakistan pacer Md. Amir responds to Rohit Sharma's 'he is just a normal bowler' comment from 2016

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has responded to current India captain Rohit Sharma's comments for him from 2016. Ahead of the Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in 2016, Rohit had called Amir 'just a normal bowler' while speaking to the reporters. He had also urged the media to stop creating hype around the left-arm fast bowler stating that he still required consistency in his game and needed to prove himself despite being good.

Back then, Amir was making his comeback to international cricket after serving a five-year ban for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England. Amir was in red-hot form with the ball during the Asia Cup 2016 and was raring to breathe fire against arch-rivals India.

India were chasing only 85 runs in the game but were in trouble early in their run-chase after Amir dismissed both openers Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane on ducks before also getting rid of Suresh Raina on just 1 run. He bowled an excellent spell of 3/18 in his 4 overs but Pakistan lost the game by 5 wickets as India chased down the total comfortably.

Speaking to a local Pakistani news channel recently, Amir was asked about Rohit's comments about him back in 2016. The former Pakistan pacer said he didn't take the current Indian captain's comments seriously and said it was impossible that everyone to rate him as a world-class fast bowler.

"I don’t take Rohit Sharma’s statement seriously. Everyone has his own opinion and it is impossible that everyone regards me as a world-class bowler," Amir was quoted as saying ASports.

"There is nothing to be felt bad about it, and as a professional, we should not take such things in a negative way. You cannot be everyone’s favourite," he added.

The former Pakistan pacer recalled his duels with Rohit in the past and said the Indian skipper is a world-class batter without any doubt. Despite having dismissed him on several occasions in international cricket and having troubled him with the ball, Amir maintained Rohit is one of the best in the world.

"No doubt he is a world-class batsman. I bowled well every time I faced Rohit and he struggled while facing me, still, I will call him a world-class player," Amir said.