India spinner R Ashwin tests positive for COVID-19, does not board flight to England: Report

Ahead of India's tour of England, wily off-spinner R Ashwin has tested positive for Covid-19. Thus, the 35-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder hasn't left for England along with the rest of the squad and will remain in quarantine for the time being.

After completing his medical protocols, Ashwin will travel to England but might miss Rohit Sharma & Co.'s three-day practice game versus Leicestershire, ahead of the rescheduled fifth and final Test versus Ben Stokes' England.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure," a BCCI source told the news agency PTI. "But we are hopeful that Ashwin will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1. However, Ashwin might miss the practice game against Leicestershire,” the source added.