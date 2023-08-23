Heath Streak breaks silence on false death rumours, says 'I am hurt, the source should apologise'

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak has called out for a public apology from the source that spread the rumour of his death on Wednesday, August 23 morning. Streak, the most successful captain in Zimbabwe’s Test history, was rumoured to be dead before his former international colleague Henry Olonga confirmed the news was false. Olonga took to X (formerly Twitter) where he posted a screenshot of a conversation with Streak.

Streak demands apology

"It is a total rumour and a lie. I'm alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified, especially in our day and age of social media", Streak was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

"I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news," he added.

The chaotic false news took the internet with storm as tributes were paid to the former player. At 49, he is struggling with cancer but is doing good despite the health issue. The false news was brought into the limelight by Olonga to shut the case of death while confirming Streak was still alive.

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023 ×

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote on his X handle, hours after he himself announced that the Zimbabwe legend was dead.

Streak’s international career

Streak, 49, captained Zimbabwe from 2000 to 2004 in two different spells where he led them to the ODI World Cup Super Six stage in 2003. He took charge of the side in the golden era of Zimbabwe cricket where they enjoyed Test success against India and Pakistan, two powerhouses of the game. He led Zimbabwe to wins over West Indies in the limited-overs format having made his debut in 1993.

In a career spanning 12 years, he played 65 Test matches and scalped 216 wickets while picking up seven fifers. He had an impressive tally in ODIs as well, where he picked up 239 wickets in 189 matches. He holds a unique accolade of scalping 200 ODI wickets and scoring more than 2000 runs in the format for the national side.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE