Heartwarming gesture: Pakistani players chat with Dhoni and Kohli after the match, take selfies

On the cricket field, India and Pakistan are arch-rivals, but players from both sides have a strong bond off the field, as evidenced by the Men in Green's 10-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.

Pakistani cricketers were spotted conversing with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is now Team India's consultant, just after the match finished.

Also, despite a devastating setback in Team India's T20 World Cup opener, skipper Virat Kohli remained composed and demonstrated the "Spirit of Cricket" in his post-match interactions with the opposition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a snapshot of Kohli chatting with Rizwan Azam on social media with the message "Spirit of Cricket! #WeHaveWeWill."



Pakistani players also snapped photographs with Dhoni, who is the first captain in white-ball cricket history to win all three ICC titles.

Several photographs of Dhoni talking with the players were shared on social media.

It was Pakistan's first-ever 10-wicket triumph over any opponent in a T20, while India also suffered the humiliation of losing by such a large margin.



Pakistan won their first T20 World Cup match against India since 2007, when India won the first event by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan took first place in the 2009 edition.



