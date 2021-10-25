Heartwarming gesture: Pakistani players chat with Dhoni and Kohli after the match, take selfies

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Oct 25, 2021, 10:46 AM(IST)

Pakistani players, including former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik and current captain Babar Azam, were seen interacting with Virat Kohli and former Indian captain MS Dhoni after the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2021. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Following India's Super 12 loss to Pakistan on Sunday, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni demonstrated the "Spirit of Cricket" by interacting with the opposition. 

On the cricket field, India and Pakistan are arch-rivals, but players from both sides have a strong bond off the field, as evidenced by the Men in Green's 10-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.

Pakistani cricketers were spotted conversing with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is now Team India's consultant, just after the match finished. 

×

Also, despite a devastating setback in Team India's T20 World Cup opener, skipper Virat Kohli remained composed and demonstrated the "Spirit of Cricket" in his post-match interactions with the opposition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a snapshot of Kohli chatting with Rizwan Azam on social media with the message "Spirit of Cricket! #WeHaveWeWill." 
 

×

Pakistani players also snapped photographs with Dhoni, who is the first captain in white-ball cricket history to win all three ICC titles.

Several photographs of Dhoni talking with the players were shared on social media. 

×

It was Pakistan's first-ever 10-wicket triumph over any opponent in a T20, while India also suffered the humiliation of losing by such a large margin.

Watch | T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, John Buchanan gives insight

Pakistan won their first T20 World Cup match against India since 2007, when India won the first event by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan took first place in the 2009 edition. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 25, 2021 | Match 5 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20 Asia A Qualifier, 2021
KUW
30/2
(5.2 ov)
 VS
SAU
Full Scorecard →
Oct 24, 2021 | 5th T20I
Sierra Leone in Nigeria, 6 T20I Series, 2021
NIG
(17.4 ov) 90
VS
SLE
71 (17.4 ov)
Nigeria beat Sierra Leone by 19 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 24, 2021 | Match 4
ICC World Twenty20 Asia A Qualifier, 2021
QAT
(20.0 ov) 154/6
VS
MLD
56 (18.5 ov)
Qatar beat Maldives by 98 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App