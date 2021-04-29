'Heartening to see how people are rising to occasion': Sachin Tendulkar donates to 'Mission Oxygen'

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to address the COVID-19 situation in the country and announced to donate to "raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country."

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pat Cummins names a thrilling contest he would have loved to be a part of

Sachin took to Twitter and wrote: "The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for the large number of serious COVID patient is the need of the hour."

"It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country."

"I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope and that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India," he added.

The Government of India on Wednesday recorded nearly 1.32 crore (13.2 million) registrations for coronavirus vaccination from May 1.

In the third phase of the vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the Covid pandemic.