/‘It’s important to stay in present,’ Gambhir prepares fans for heartbreak over Rohit, Kohli ODI future

The Indian fans, or rather cricket fans worldwide, know that a day will come when two batting stalwarts and former Indian captains, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will announce their ODI retirements. Addressing their ODI retirement rumours, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, during the post-game presser in Delhi, said he cannot guarantee their places in the ODI side for the 2027 World Cup, which is more than two years away. While Gautam acknowledged their experience and dressing room presence and how good they still are, he urged everyone to stay in present as the committee will consider their selection with each passing game.

“The 2027 World Cup is 2.5 years away. It’s important to stay in the present. Kohli and Rohit are both quality players. Hopefully, they have a successful tour in Australia,” Gambhir, who turned 44 on Tuesday, said.

Rohit and Kohli returned to the ODI side for the first time since March this year. During their last appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy, both played handy roles in helping the Men in Blue win their record third crown, and first since the 2017 edition, which they also won.



Meanwhile, Gambhir’s comments have come shortly after Kohli landed in India for the first time in four months since winning his maiden IPL title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season. After moving to London with his family, Kohli trained in the capital city for Australia ODIs and even had his mandatory pre-season fitness test conducted there.



His batting partner, Rohit, who also last featured for India during the multi-team tournament, first trained at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) before practising at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park under former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar’s watchful eyes.



These two, alongside the rest of the Indian Team, will leave for Australia on Wednesday (Oct 15).



