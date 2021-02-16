'He won't be fielding today': Reason behind Shubman Gill's absence on Day 4

Team India have suffered a major injury scare as opener Shubman Gill did not take the field for India on Day 4 in the ongoing Test match against England. According to an update provided by BCCI, Gill has been taken for scans after he took a blow to his arm while fielding on Day 3.

"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," the BCCI tweeted.

UPDATE - Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today.#INDvENG

Gill suffered a blow on the left forearm while fielding at forward short leg on Day 3 of the Test match after on of the English batsman's sweep shot hit the opener.

Shubman did not have a great outing in the match as he was dismissed for his maiden Test duck in the first innings when he was out LBW to England pacer Olly Stone. The 21-year-old scored 14 runs in the second innings before being dismissed by Jack Leach.

India, currently, are on top of the match with just four wickets needed to level the series against England.