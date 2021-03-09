He will learn from mistakes: Deep Dasgupta backs Shubman Gill to comeback strong

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill had an underwhelming home Test series against England where he managed just a single half-century in four matches. While Gill had a superb series against Australia, England bowlers troubled the youngsters. However, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta is unfazed by Gill's dip in form.

Dasgupta has backed Gill to figure out what areas the England bowlers targeted him while adding a youngster has to make adjustments to counter certain kinds of deliveries in international cricket.

The former Indian glovesman backed Gill to find his form back ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22.

"I think Shubman Gill will figure it out. In Australia, in the first series, he started getting out to Pat Cummins against away-going deliveries. He started coming across to counter the swing. In the England series, the English seamers bowled in-swing and he has been in trouble, facing inswingers. He has got out LBW, bowled to the balls coming in. As a youngster, you have made adjustments to counter certain kinds of deliveries. Those adjustments have worked against you in a different series," Dasgupta said in a Q&A session on Sports Today.

"These are all part of the learning curve for someone as young as Shubman Gill. I am sure he has learnt his lessons. I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final. He should be ready. There is a lot of cricket he will play before the WTC, he will play the IPL and hopefully score runs in the IPL” he added.

"I am sure he will be back. These are part of a cricketer's life, ups and downs. He should be fine, he will learn from his mistakes,” concluded the 43-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator.

While there are no more Test matches before the WTC final, Gill will look to score runs in plenty during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where he will be in action for Kolkata Knight Riders.