'He wasn't trying to get me out' - James Anderson opens up on Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer barrage at Lord's

The second Test between India and England lived upto expectations as Virat Kohli-led Team India achieved an impressive 151-run win over hosts England and went 1-0 up in the five-match series, being held in the United Kingdom. While it was a topsy-turvy battle between the two sides, the visitors stunned Joe Root & Co. on the final day courtesy a team effort.

Being asked to bat first, India rode on KL Rahul's sublime 129 and valuable knocks from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Virat Kohli to post 364 all-out. In reply, England managed a slender 27-run lead courtesy Root's 180 not out. However, Jasprit Bumrah's relentless fast-bowling spell to England's veteran pacer James Anderson became a huge talking point before England ended their first innings.

Bumrah bowled his heart out to Anderson, troubling him with extra pace and bounce as his barrage of bouncers left the experienced speedster completely rattled. It became a huge turning point in the closely-fought contest as England lost the plot in India's second essay, trying to unsettle Bumrah. Eventually, they were cornered by Kohli-led India, who came all out at the home side and triumphed on the final day.

Ahead of the third Test, at Headingley, Leeds from August 25 (Wednesday), Anderson opened up on how he coped up with Bumrah's aggressive spell.

'Felt like he wasn't trying to get me out'

“I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was. Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does," said Anderson on Tailenders podcast.

“And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” he added.

Stunned by Bumrah's spell, Anderson was fired up when the former came out to bat during India's second innings at Lord's, with Team India reduced to 209-8 with the overall lead being only 182 on Day 5. However, Bumrah-Mohammed Shami's unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket stand, and Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer during England's run-chase, enabled India's 151-run win at Lord's.