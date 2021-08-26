'He should give a quick call to Tendulkar': Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not having the best of time with the bat in England. In the ongoing Test series against England, Kohli has scored just 69 runs, with his highest individual score being 42 runs.

Now, former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar has said that Kohli should call batting legend Sachin Tendulkar in order to sort out technical problems he has been having in English conditions and veteran pacer James Anderson.

“He should give a quick call to SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) and ask what should I do?" said Gavaskar during commentary on Wednesday.

Kohli & Co. had the most disappointing starts of all in the series with Lord's Test's Man-of-the-Match KL Rahul out for a duck. While Rahul fell in the first over itself, India were soon reduced to 21-3 as James Anderson's regular strikes severely dented India's start. Despite a 35-run stand between Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, India went to the lunch break being reduced to 56-4. From 58-4, India were soon reduced to 68-9 before being bundled out for 78 as Sam Curran and Craig Overton's breakthroughs brought the visitors on the mat.

Virat fell cheaply as he scored just 7 runs. He found an edge off Anderson's delivery giving a comfortable catch to Jos Buttler.

“That is a bit of a worry for me, because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," added Gavaskar while pointing to the fact that he is being drawn into playing outside the off-stump.

Gavaskar said Kohli should follow the methods of Tendulkar which the great man implemented in the Sydney Test in 2003-04

“[He should] Do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive," added Gavaskar.