'He kept on sexually molesting me': Pakistan cricket Board suspends coach after shocking allegations

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been rocked after a female cricketer levelled shocking allegations against a national-level coach in the country. The female cricketer alleged the coach got close to her with promises of selection in a domestic women's team and allegedly sexually molested her. The cricketer has registered a complaint with the police while PCB has also taken cognizance of the matter.

The cricketer has accused Nadeem Iqbal, a national-level coach in Pakistan of molesting her. As per reports in the Pakistani media, Nadeem, a former first-class cricketer, was one of the coaches when PCB women's trials were conducted in Multan a few years ago. The cricketer had gone there for trails where she met Nadeem.

She revealed the coach promised her selection in the team and also employment on the board before molesting her. She also claimed that Nadeem later also involved his friends and recorded videos of her to blackmail her with the footage.

"He got close to me with promises of selecting me for the women's team and also getting me employment on the board. But over time he kept on sexually molesting me and also involved his friends. He also had me video-taped and later kept on blackmailing me," the cricketer alleged in a video.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reacted sharply and decided to suspend Nadeem as a coach. The board, however, has refused to carry out an investigation into the matter with a PCB official suggesting that the police should rather conduct an enquiry into the case.

“Obviously, we can’t carry out any criminal investigation that is for the police to do but our inquiry will find out if he was in breach of his terms of contract with us," said a PCB official was quoted as saying by PTI, on conditions of anonymity.

Nadeem, who hails from the Multan region, made his first-class debut in the same year as the legendary Waqar Younis and went on to play 80 matches in his first-class career picking up 258 wickets. He was known for his ability to swing the ball with pace and was once considered a better bowler than Younis, who scalped 789 wickets for Pakistan in international cricket.