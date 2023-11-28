'He is the guy': Former India pacer picks THIS player to captain Men in Blue in 2024 T20 WC

The ODI World Cup 2023 edition ended less than two weeks back in India. Rohit Sharma-led India lost the final to Australia as the Men in Yellow clinched their sixth ODI WC title. There is another ICC event coming up in less than a year with the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA. Hence, all the teams are now gearing up for the biggest event in the shortest format.

For India, it remains to be seen who will lead the side in the next edition of the T20 WC. Rohit Sharma has not led the side in the format since their 2022 T20 WC semi-final defeat to eventual winners England. Since then, Hardik Pandya has been the stand-in captain but he is also not leading the Men in Blue in their ongoing home T20Is versus Australia due to injury concerns.

Thus, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was asked whether who should lead India in the 2024 T20 WC. In this regard, while speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer said, "Well, because T20 World Cup is just around the corner and there is not a lot of time, so you have to go in with experience. You will have to give that preference to the experienced guy and I will not be surprised if they decide to go ahead with Rohit Sharma himself."

Zaheer opined, "He’s the guy who has been around for a while. He understands handling situations, handling pressure, all those kind of aspects. You still have time for all these other names (talking about the several players who have led in recent times -- such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc.) which are there in that list to take the mantle forward."

The former speedster added, "It’s just around six months times (for the World Cup to begin). You have a big tournament like the IPL in between which will give them enough time to prepare. So it’s either going to be Rohit Sharma or depending on how Hardik goes about his rehab, comeback. The challenge is that he’s not going to be playing that many games."