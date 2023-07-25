'He is ready for this level': Former India keeper-batter lauds young star after West Indies Tests

Rohit Sharma-led India beat West Indies 1-0 to win the two-match Test series, on the Caribbean island, on Monday (July 24). The fifth and final day's play of the series decider was completely washed out due to persistent rain as India failed in completing a series whitewash and adding more points to their kitty in the 2023-25 WTC cycle. However, there are plenty to cheer for Indian fans as young guns such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj made a mark whereas seniors such as R Ashwin, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in top form.

Talking about Jaiswal, the left-hander became the 17th Indian, and 113th player overall, to score a century on Test debut. He scored a sublime 171 in the series opener and returned with the Player-of-the-Match award. In the series finale, the 21-year-old ended with 57 and a 30-ball 38 to end as the highest run-getter in the two Tests (with 266 runs). Thus, former Indian keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta lauded Jaiswal and feels 'he is comfortable and is ready for this level'.

'Jaiswal is going to get better'

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal said, "That is a big positive. The way he batted, he looked comfortable. But again, he will face a lot of sterner challenges going forward in this format. The next series itself is going to be a huge challenge against South Africa. But I think what we have seen so far, it seems like he is comfortable and he is ready for this level. He is only going to get better. This was his first outing and he looked so good."

Dasgupta also praised Ishan Kishan, who also made his Test debut in the WI series. Kishan was impressive behind the stumps and scored his maiden fifty (34-ball 52 not out) in India's second innings of the final Test. “The fact of the matter is that Kishan is the kind of player that you would want in that middle-order, lower middle-order. He fits in that really nicely. He ticks a lot of those boxes. Keeping-wise, he looks stable, he looks solid. Nothing flamboyant or flashy, but consistent. He hasn't played a lot of red-ball cricket,” the ex-cricketer added.

India's next Test series is post the 2023 ODI World Cup. The team will tour South Africa for a two-match Test series and the likes of Jaiswal, Kishan, etc. will be eager to learn from their experience in the Caribbean island and make a mark in the African nation as well.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE