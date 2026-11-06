Former India skipper Virat Kohli has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, but Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya is sure of his participation. Kohli plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit and Dahiya is hoping for Kohli's presence to help Delhi's struggling batting line-up. The comments came after Delhi played a draw in the Ranji Trophy (red-ball tournament) against Services. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to be played from December 14 and Kohli, if he plays, would be available after the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series which is scheduled from December 13-19.

Kohli to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi?

Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is for India but continues to play in ODIs. The upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy could very well serve as a good practice tournament for him to stay match-fit for the ODI World Cup 2027, which is expected to be his last. Apart from him, Rohit Sharma, who also plays only ODIs like Kohli, has confirmed his availability for Mumbai to play the domestic 50-over tournament.

"He is available. Somebody who played last year is always available; he doesn’t need to formally declare it. His work ethic is tremendous -- I want him to be part of this team. Somebody who has played 100 Test matches can be here as a mentor for red-ball cricket and share his ideas. He’s working hard right now. I asked him and he said, ‘I’m bowling really well.’ So he’s definitely available as far as white-ball cricket is concerned," said Dahiya while talking to reporters after Delhi's Ranji Trophy draw at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam.

Kohli's List A record