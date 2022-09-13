He can do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985: Sunil Gavaskar backs Hardik Pandya to light up T20 World Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya will be India's first-choice all-rounder in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and is expected to play a key role for the team in the tournament. Pandya has been in brilliant form ever since making his comeback to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 earlier this year.

Pandya played an instrumental role in leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season before continuing his purple patch with the Indian team. He has since been unstoppable and will be hoping to extend his stellar run at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Explaining Pandya's importance in the Indian team, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar backed him to play a similar role as former all-rounder Ravi Shastri did for India in 1985. Shastri was the Man of the Series under Gavaskar's captaincy in the 1985 World Series where he notched up 182 runs in five matches, including three fifties and also picked up eight wickets.

Riding on Shastri's all-round heroics, India went on to win the tournament after defeating Pakistan in the final. Gavaskar believes Pandya can pull off something similar for India at the T20 World Cup this year and help India win the trophy.

"Yes, I think he could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985 where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well. Hardik Pandya is capable of doing that," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar also pointed out how Pandya can win matches for India not just with his batting and bowling, but also with his fielding. The star all-rounder is one of the best fielders in the side and has is capable of pulling off sensational catches and run-outs.

"Don't forget, at mid-off, he affects some electrifying run-outs as well. Direct hits at the bowler's end, catching the batter inches short. It's not just the bowling and the batting aspects of Hardik Pandya, the fielding aspect that could turn the game India's way. I won't be surprised if he is like the Ravi Shastri of 1985, if he is like the Champion of Champions," Gavaskar explained.

Pandya has been excellent for India in T20Is this year ever since making his comeback for the team. The all-rounder has amassed 331 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.09 and picked up 12 wickets. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, a lot will ride on Pandya's shoulders at the T20 World Cup.