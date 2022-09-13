Question on Babar Azam's cover drive in Pakistan's 9th-grade physics book goes viral on social media

Pakistan captain Babar Azam might not have had the best of campaigns in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 but he remains among the finest batters in the world at present. Babar struggled to score runs consistently in the Asia Cup but Pakistan still managed to make it to the final where they lost against Sri Lanka to miss out on the title.

Babar, who is currently the no.1 ranked ODI batter in the world, is one of the most skilled batters at present and has a range of shots in his arsenal. A prolific run-getter across formats, Babar can play some exquisite strokes and is known for his brilliant cover drives.

He has often been compared with the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar over his ability to play stunning cover drives and now his famous shot has made its way into the physics book of ninth grade in Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani journalist - Shiraz Hassan shared a screenshot of a question on Babar's cover drive in the physics book of 9th grade in the country.

The journalist informed that the question was part of the Federal Board syllabus and was originally shared on Reddit. It has since gone viral on social media.

"Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150J to the ball by his bat. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?" - read the question.

Talking about Babar, he would be disappointed with his performance in the Asia Cup 2022 where the Pakistan skipper could only manage 68 runs in six matches. He managed only two double digits scores of 14 and 30 against India and Sri Lanka, respectively and flopped massively in the tournament.

However, despite his struggles with the bat, Pakistan managed to make it to the final where they met Sri Lanka. The batters disappointed once again as the Men in Green failed to chase down the target of 171 runs to lose the summit clash by 23 runs.