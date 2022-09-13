Thinking of you on your birthday: Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to late Shane Warne

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar remembered the late Shane Warne with a heartfelt post on his birth anniversary - on September 13. One of the greatest spinners to have played the game, Warne passed away earlier this year after suffering a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

Warne was born on this day in 1969 and today marks his 54th birthday. Tributes and messages have been pouring in from all corners for the Australian cricketing great, who is the second-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket. As the cricket fraternity remembers Warne, Tendulkar also paid tribute to the late cricketer.

“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate,” Tendulkar wrote in a tweet while sharing a picture with Warne.

Tendulkar and Warne shared a great rapport with each other both on and off the field. The two legends of the game often spoke highly about each other and enjoyed several intense duels on the pitch. While Tendulkar is the highest run-getter of all time in international cricket, Warne was the first bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests.

Warne made his debut for Australia in a Test match against India in January 1992 and retired from the game in 2007 as one of the best spinners of all time. Known for his flambyance on the pitch and larger than life character off it, Warne was loved by fans across the globe and remains an inspiration for young spinners.

He played a total of 145 Tests and 195 ODIs in his international career, picking up a total of 1001 wickets in the two formats combined. He remains only behind Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of highest wicket-takers of all time in international cricket.