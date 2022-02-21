He batted well versus WI but strike rate is questionable: Aakash Chopra on Team India's star player

Team India demolished West Indies in the just-concluded three-match T20I series at home. On Sunday evening (February 20), Rohit Sharma & Co. took on the Kieron Pollard-led Windies in the third and final encounter with an aim to inflict a series whitewash.

Being asked to bat first, India made 184-5 riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 65 and Venkatesh Iyer's 35* (19). In reply, the visitors were restricted for 167-9 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel's 3 for 22 and two wickets apiece Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Iyer propelled the home team to a 17-run win. With this, India closed the WI home series without conceding a single game.

There were a lot of positives for Team India throughout the white-ball series versus West Indies. The likes of Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, SKY, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Venky Iyer, etc. did well and made heads turn with their impressive returns. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, also got starts in the T20I leg but his strike-rate remained below par.

He returned with scores of 35 (42), 2 (10) and 34 (31) in three innings. Kishan, who ended as the most-expensive player at IPL 2022 auction -- bought back by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 152.5 million -- struggled to hit the right chord despite getting starts in the series.

Talking about the same in a video on his YouTube channel, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra said, "There was pressure again on Ishan Kishan. He batted well but the strike rate is still questionable. Questions will be raised repeatedly on that as he is playing because of left-right combination plus destructive, explosive but he is not able to do that job."

Being a part of India's 18-member squad for the forthcoming T20Is versus Sri Lanka, Ishan will be eager to turn the tides and make the most of his opportunities versus the Islanders. The three T20Is gets underway on Thursday (February 24) in Lucknow.