The world-famous sporting tech firm Hawk-Eye has offered an apology to the organisers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday (Feb 23) after a massive mistake in Thursday’s match. The PSL which is the biggest franchise league in Pakistan on Thursday witnessed a huge blunder in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The incident happened given an lbw appeal which was wrongly overturned by the evidence provided by the Hawk-Eye system which sparked the brawl.

Hawk-Eye offers apology

On the last ball of the 11th over, South African batter and Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw was judged not out by on-field umpire Aleem Dar upon which Islamabad decided to review the call. Dar signaled for the Decision Review System (DRS) to be used with third umpire Michael Gough calling for technical assistance. Upon review, slow-motion replay appeared to show the ball straightening instead of gripping and turning.

Static images of the impact on the pad also suggested a potential disparity between where the ball had hit Rossouw, and where the ball Hawk-Eye was tracking declared it to be hitting, with the former much more plausibly in line with the stumps.

Everyone was surprised with the incident while the match was reaching a decisive stage including Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United. The decision had a huge effect on the outcome of the match as Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets.

"I think technology made a mistake," Shadab said. "The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that."