'Hats off': Gautam Gambhir reacts to Virat Kohli's milestone

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 03, 2020, 08.53 PM(IST)

File photo of Gautam Gambhir. Photograph:( Twitter )

India's former opener Gautam Gambhir lavished praises on Indian skipper Virat Kohli after he shattered a monumental record of surpassing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar by becoming the quickest batsman to score 12,000 One Day International (ODI) runs on Thursday. 

Gambhir, who has been one of the strongest critics of Kohli's captaincy, was all praise as Kohli reached the milestone of 20,000 runs in the international arena. 

“You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is when you score that last run and come back to your hotel room and you’re so satisfied that you’ve done something for your country, what you were meant to do," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he’s scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that,” Gambhir added. Continuing his sublime run for Team India against the mighty Aussies in the recently concluded limited-overs series, skipper Kohli scored a gritty half-century to help India post a challenging total in the third ODI on Wednesday.

