Harry Brook to give ODI World Cup audition as star player included in latest England squad to face NZ, Ireland

England’s star batter Harry Brook has been given an ODI World Cup lifeline as he has been included in the England squad for the New Zealand and Ireland series. The squad announced on Wednesday, September 6 sees the inclusion of the T20 World Cup winner who was surprisingly overlooked for the ODI World Cup squad. However, with amendments in the squad still possible until September 27, Brook could still make the England squad for the ODI World Cup.

Harry Brook has been added to our ODI squad to face New Zealand as batting cover 👊 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/dVcGTcEeh2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2023 ×

Brook included in England squad

England are set to face New Zealand in a four-match ODI series followed by an Ireland tour later in the month. While the competition for places is still high, Brook’s inclusion in the squad for the series could come as a big spanner in the work for the likes of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, and Liam Livingstone as they are struggling for form.

If Brook makes the desired impact on the side during both the series, he could be on the plane to India for the World Cup. However, this could mean one of Roy, Malan, and Livingstone could miss out on the showpiece event. As things stand, if Brook is drafted into the World Cup squad, Roy could make way for him as the other two options offer utility options.

The 24-year-old Yorkshire star has played only three ODIs for the national team where he has scored 86 runs with a best of 80. He was an important member of the squad that won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The ODI series against New Zealand will start on Friday, September 8 while the Ireland tour starts later in the month and will conclude on September 26. England are due to fly to India on September 27 with suspense still hanging on Brook’s inclusion in the team.

England squad to play Ireland

Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

WATCH WION LIVE HERE