Harmanpreet Kaur lands in HUGE trouble following misconduct with officials during 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be fined 75% of her match fees for her on-field misconduct during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The right-handed batter hit the stumps in frustration and even argued with the umpire Tanvir Ahmed, who adjudged her LBW on 14 during India’s chase.

It just didn’t end there.

Even after the game got tied as India failed to make the most of momentum and lost six wickets for 65 runs in the end, getting all out on 225, Harmanpreet vented her disappointment during the post-match presser.

While talking about her stance on what transpired during the chase, Harman blasted the level of umpiring during the innings, saying, ‘…the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring.’

Per a report in Cricbuzz, the match officials have slapped her with a 75% fine on her match fees - with 50% for the on-field incident and the remaining 25% for what she said during the presentation.

"For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket), she will be fined 50 per cent of her match fee, while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 per cent of her match fee," the official told Cricbuzz.

Harmanpreet will also receive four demerit points – three for breaking the stumps after being given out and one for putting allegations against ICC officials.

Harman mocks Bangladesh Captain during photo session

Just when everyone thought whatever happened got over for good, the Indian skipper lost her cool and mocked the Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana during the photo session. That incident left a bad taste as the home team captain, with her team, walked out of the photo session immediately.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE –

🗨️ "Bring the umpires too"



Nigar Sultana was unhappy with the remarks and took her players back to the dressing room.#BANvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/PZNoZEei1w — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 23, 2023 ×

Match ended in a tie

Since the series was already levelled at 1-1, the third game was all to play for. Bangladesh batted first and scored 225, with opener Fargana Hoque hitting maiden ODI hundred for her team.

For India, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol scored respective fifties, but none stood up, and as a result, they got all out on 225, and the game got tied.