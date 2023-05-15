GT vs SRH Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more
Story highlights
GT vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with each other in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League on May 15. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecards and predictions here.
GT vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 62 of the IPL season 2023 on Monday, May 15. The clash will take place at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans are leading the points table with 8 wins and 2 losses in 12 matches. They are one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, is at the ninth position at the points table with 4 wins and 7 losses out of 11 matches.
It will be very difficult for SRH to qualify after their last match in which they were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, GT won their previous match against Mumbai Indians by 27 runs.
Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details:
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL
A total of two matches have been played in IPL between these sides. Both teams have won one game each as both clashes happened in IPL 2022. Hence, the head-to-head record of GT vs SRH stands at 1-1. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, both teams will face each other for the first time. At this ground, GT has played seven matches so far. Among them, they have won four matches while losing the other three. But, SRH have played just one game and won that game at this stadium.
Matches played: 2
Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Pitch report
The surface here will be a balanced one with sound help for pacers early on and it will get better for batting as the match progresses. The games at this venue have been high scoring in this edition and the average score is 172. Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Weather update
Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to range between 29 and 42 degrees Celsius.
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Prediction
Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win today’s match.
GT vs SRH- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live broadcast: Star Sports
Live streaming: JioCinema app
