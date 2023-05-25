ugc_banner

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 live streaming: When, where & how to watch IPL 2023 playoff matches live on TV, laptop

AhmedabadEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: May 25, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

The clash, Qualifier 2 will take place at the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 live: The third match of the IPL playoffs will take place on Friday, May 25. The match will be played between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Indians. Here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 live: The Gujarat Titan will take on Mumbai Indians in the third playoff match of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, May 25. The clash, Qualifier 2 will take place at the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

In their IPL encounters thus far, GT and MI have crossed paths on three occasions. During the current season, they have met twice. In their most recent clash, GT emerged victorious against MI with a commanding 55-run margin, having posted a formidable total of 207 runs while losing six wickets in the process.

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya(C), DA Miller, R Tewatia, D Shanaka, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, MM Sharma, DG Nalkande, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), SA Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, H Shokeen, C Green, Piyush Chawla, Ishan Kishan(wk), JP Behrendorff, Akash Mandwaal, CJ Jordan

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Live Streaming Details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between GT vs MI: 

When will Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played on 25 May 2023, Friday. 

At what time will the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will play the match at 7:30 pm IST. 

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians  IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

How can we watch the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match live?

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday in India. You can live-stream the match on the JioCinema app. 

