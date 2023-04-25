GT vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more
GT vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash with each other in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League on April 25. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecard and match prediction here.
GT vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 35 of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The clash will take place at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai Indians lost three of their first six matches and are currently seventh on the IPL 2023 points table, while the Hardik Pandya-led side started the season really well, with four wins out of six matches.
Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head:
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL
As of now, only 1 match is played between GT and MI, in which the five-time champions emerged victorious in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league in 2022.
Both sides never faced each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, so it will be the first time they will meet at this venue. However, their only clash took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last year.
Matches played: 1
Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 0
Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 1
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a balanced one. It is expected to favour the pacers initially, but as the game goes on, spinners are likely to come into the picture. Anything above 175 will be a good total on the surface.
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update
The weather in Ahmedabad is set to clear on April 25. The temperature will hover between 26 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds will be around 10-15 kmph and the humidity will be around 19-24 per cent.
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction
Prediction: Chasing team will win today’s match.
GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Live broadcast: Star Sports
Live streaming: JioCinema app
