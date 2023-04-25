GT vs MI Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 35 of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The clash will take place at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai Indians lost three of their first six matches and are currently seventh on the IPL 2023 points table, while the Hardik Pandya-led side started the season really well, with four wins out of six matches.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head:

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

As of now, only 1 match is played between GT and MI, in which the five-time champions emerged victorious in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league in 2022.

Both sides never faced each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, so it will be the first time they will meet at this venue. However, their only clash took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last year.

Matches played: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 1

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a balanced one. It is expected to favour the pacers initially, but as the game goes on, spinners are likely to come into the picture. Anything above 175 will be a good total on the surface.

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update

The weather in Ahmedabad is set to clear on April 25. The temperature will hover between 26 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds will be around 10-15 kmph and the humidity will be around 19-24 per cent.

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Chasing team will win today’s match.

GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.