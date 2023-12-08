Golf: Masters champion Jon Rahm jumps from PGA Tour to LIV Golf in big-money move

In a big development, Masters champion Jon Rahm switched from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, on Thursday, in a big-money move. His jump has certainly raised eyebrows and has sent another shockwave through the sport. There were speculations of him looking to join LIV Golf when he recently bowed out of the upcoming American Express tournament, a PGA Tour event to be held in January, where he has considerable success (winning it twice).

With this, the 29-year-old Rahm becomes the biggest name to associate with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) following Australia's Cameron Smith. Smith came on board after clinching the British Open last year.

In a statement from LIV Golf, Rahm said, "I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future."

In an interview later on Fox News, Rahm pointed out that it was a tough call to move to the LIV Golf but admitted that money was one of the big factors. "But there is a lot of things that LIV Golf has to offer that were very, very enticing," said the former world number one.

As per reports, it is believed that the world number three has gained a huge deal which will see him being paid at least $300 million with some media outlets putting the guarantee at closer to $600 million.

Mcllroy on Rahm's switch - Is it disappointing to me? Yes

Rory McIlroy, one of the biggest supporters of PGA Tour and one of the loudest critic of LIV Golf, reacted to Rahm's switch and said on X, formerly Twitter, "It's hard to sit here and criticise Jon because of what a great player he is and the experiences I have had with him. I have nothing but good things to say about Jon."

"I respect the hell out of him as a golfer and he seems like he wants to live his life the right way. "The thing I realise is you can't judge someone for making a decision they feel is the best thing for them. "Is it disappointing to me? Yes," he added.

LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman also reacted to Rahm's big move. "When I first met Jon at the age of 17, I knew then that the golfing world was about to witness the birth of a new star," he said. "He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself. There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage," Normal further opined.