Give me any medicine: Suryakumar recalls how he battled fever before match-winning knock vs Australia

SKY recalls struggles before recovering in time for 3rd T20I vs Australia Photograph:( AFP )
After the 3rd T20I, Axar Patel interacted with Suryakumar Yadav. During the chat, the swashbuckling batter Surya revealed how he battled fever to be match-ready. Watch Video:
After opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India managed to restrict Australia to 186-7 in the third and final T20I on Sunday evening (September 25) in Hyderabad. Given it has been a high-scoring series, Australia had a competitive total on the board but Aaron Finch & Co. would've fancied anything over the 200-run mark.
Riding on Cameron Green's 52 and Tim David's 27-ball 54, Australia had a good total after the end of 20 overs. Axar Patel once again stood tall with the ball, claiming 3 for 33 before the onus fell on the Indian batters in the second-half. In reply, India were 30 fro 2 before Virat Kohli's 63 and Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning 69, off 36 deliveries at a whopping 191.67, initiated their recovery. Eventually, Hardik Pandya's 16-ball 25 not out took India past the finish line to win the bilateral T20I series on home soil.
After the intense encounter, where India toppled Australia on the penultimate ball of the contest, Player-of-the-Series Axar (with eight scalps overall) interacted with SKY, who ended as the Player-of-the-Match in the series finale. During the chat, the swashbuckling batter Surya revealed how he battled fever to be match-ready.
"Kya hua tha raat ko? (What happened last night)?" asked Axar on BCCI.tv. Yeh problem actually aap bhi face kar rahe the, yeh mujhe team meeting mein pata chala (You were also facing the same issue, and I got to know about it in the team meeting)," responded Surya.
"Weather change hua aur phir ab naya travelling bhi chalu hua hai uske wajah se thoda stomach ache ho raha tha phir fever bhi aa gaya but at the same time pata bhi tha ki decider game hai (The weather changed last night and there has been a lot of travelling as well. Due to all of this, I'd a stomach ache and got fever as well, but at the same time I knew that it was a series decider).
"Toh main apne doctor and physio ko wahi bola ki agar yeh World Cup ka final hoga toh main kaise react karunga. Main aisa bimari leke baith nahi sakta hu. Toh aap kaise bhi karke, kuch bhi karo koi bhi goli do kuch bhi injection do lekin merko shaam ke game ke liye ready kar do (So I told my doctor and the physio that if there is a World Cup final how will I react? I can't sit for such reasons. Do whatever it takes, give me any medicine or injection but get me ready for the match in the evening)."
Ek baar ground pe aa gaye, yeh jersey pehen lya toh phir emotion hi alag hai (Once I'm on the ground wearing the India jersey then the emotion is different altogether)," Surya added.
SKY's heroics and Axar's key breakthroughs helped India beat Australia and clinch the series after conceding a 1-0 lead.