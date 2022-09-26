Give me any medicine: Suryakumar recalls how he battled fever before match-winning knock vs Australia

After opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma-led India managed to restrict Australia to 186-7 in the third and final T20I on Sunday evening (September 25) in Hyderabad. Given it has been a high-scoring series, Australia had a competitive total on the board but Aaron Finch & Co. would've fancied anything over the 200-run mark.

Riding on Cameron Green's 52 and Tim David's 27-ball 54, Australia had a good total after the end of 20 overs. Axar Patel once again stood tall with the ball, claiming 3 for 33 before the onus fell on the Indian batters in the second-half. In reply, India were 30 fro 2 before Virat Kohli's 63 and Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning 69, off 36 deliveries at a whopping 191.67, initiated their recovery. Eventually, Hardik Pandya's 16-ball 25 not out took India past the finish line to win the bilateral T20I series on home soil.

ALSO READ | India strengthen lead at the top in ICC T20I rankings with thrilling series win vs Australia

After the intense encounter, where India toppled Australia on the penultimate ball of the contest, Player-of-the-Series Axar (with eight scalps overall) interacted with SKY, who ended as the Player-of-the-Match in the series finale. During the chat, the swashbuckling batter Surya revealed how he battled fever to be match-ready.

"Kya hua tha raat ko? (What happened last night)?" asked Axar on BCCI.tv. Yeh problem actually aap bhi face kar rahe the, yeh mujhe team meeting mein pata chala (You were also facing the same issue, and I got to know about it in the team meeting)," responded Surya.