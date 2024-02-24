GG vs MI- WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians playing XI, pitch | All you need to know

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kick-started on Friday with a series of performances by celebrities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening match was won by Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets against Delhi Capitals. The third match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday (Feb 25).

Mumbai Indians played two games against Gujarat Giants last season and won both. They won the first match by 143 runs and the second by 55 runs. They are also the title’s defending champions, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the side.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Bala, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. It is one of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of space. Many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with only a 5 per cent chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 53 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming details

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place on Sunday, 25 February.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: At what time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The third match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan