The Mumbai Indians have started have kick-started the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday (Feb 23) evening. Needing five runs to win on the final ball of the match, unsung hero S Sajana scored a last-ball six to break Delhi's hearts to register a four-wicket win at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Yastika Bhatia (57) and Harmanpreet Kaur (55) were also the prime contributors to Mumbai’s win despite Alice Capsey’s all-round performance with both bat and ball.

