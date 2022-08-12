'Looking forward to getting...' - Man United star Marcus Rashford clears the air about potential PSG transfer

With Marcus Rasford's existing contract at Manchester United winding down, his representatives have been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain after the Le Parc Des Princes- based outfit expressed interest in bringing the English forward onboard.

The Red Devils' star offered fans a breath of fresh air as he addressed the whispers surrounding his potential move, admitting that he is interested in prolonging his stay at Old Trafford.

PSG set their sights on the striker despite the fact that he recently suffered the worst season in a United shirt. His stock took a major hit as he could only manage to bag five goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils. Furthermore, he also lost his place on the England international squad following a disastrous showing.

However, the French outfit was still extremely keen on acquiring the United academy talent. So much so that his representatives were in constant contact with bigwigs at the club regarding a potential move. However, the Englishman has seemingly dismissed transfer talks, expressing interest in weathering the storm with the Mancunian club.

During a pre-season interaction with the media, Rashford waxed lyrical about the club's potential for success in the forthcoming season. He offered fans an update about his preparation for the season, admitting that he was hoping for more game time this time around.

"For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to. The first two and a half weeks of training has been good. We have improved a lot. The team is a lot fitter than last season and we have a lot of room for improvement. I am in a good place right now – looking forward to getting more games under my belt and getting ready for the season."

Although the start of his season, recording a 2-1 setback against Brighton Hove & Albion has been nothing to write home about, Rashford is thriving under the expert guidance of the Dutch gaffer, Erik ten Haag. Considering how he is a crucial cog in Ten Haag's machine that is Manchester United, one can expect more responsibilities and expectations to come Rashford's way.