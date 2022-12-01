Germany vs Costa Rica at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match predictions, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

The second match from Group E on Thursday, December 1st is between Germany and Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium - two teams that are battling for a spot in knockouts. Talking about the former winners, Germany, they have had a disappointing start to the tournament, losing their opener against Japan 1-2 in a shocking result. Their next outing against Spain didn’t fetch them extra points too as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Now their only chance of qualifying for the knockouts is to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain beat Japan in their final match.

For Costa Rica to qualify, they surely have to beat Germany and wish for Spain to beat Japan. For a team that lost its first match 0-7 to Spain, it will require a lot of effort to go past the German challenge tonight.

Here let’s have a look at what’s in store for us

Germany vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

Germany and Costa Rica will be meeting for the second time on this FIFA World Cup stage. Their first meeting during the 2006 group stage match ended with Germany winning the contest 4-2.

Where is Germany vs Costa Rica match taking place and when?

Germany vs Costa Rica, Group E match, will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The game will begin at 00:30 PM IST.

Predicted line-ups

Germany's possible playing XI:

Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Fullkrug

Costa Rica’s possible playing XI:

Navas, Duarte, Watson, Chacon, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo, Torres, Campbell, Contreras

Where to watch Germany vs Costa Rica at FIFA World Cup 2022?