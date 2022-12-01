Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match predictions, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

Spain and Japan are ready to battle it out for the final two spots from Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on each other on Thursday night at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both Spain and Japan are ranked 1 and 2, respectively, on the points table so far, and their qualification for the next round is yet to determine. Spain started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica while their match against former winners Germany ended in a 1-1 draw. For them to qualify without looking at others’ results, the 2010 winners must beat Japan.

Japan on the other hand stunned Germany in their opener, beating them 2-1. However, tables turned around quickly when Japan were beaten by Costa Rica in their following match. This loss further made their road to the knockouts a bit dicey.

Here in this piece, let’s have a look at what is in store for us

Spain vs Japan Head-to-Head

Both Spain and Japan have met just once in the past – during a friendly in April 2001, which Spain won 1-0.

Where is Spain vs Japan match taking place and when?

Spain vs Japan, Group C match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The game will begin at 00:30 PM IST.

Predicted line-ups

Spain’s possible playing XI:

Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo

Japan’s possible playing XI:

Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Where to watch Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022?