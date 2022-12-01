Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match predictions, preview, head-to-head and line-ups
Story highlights
As no teams from Group E have a sure shot made it to the next round in FIFA World Cup 2022, their final group games tonight in Qatar will determine the final results of it.
As no teams from Group E have a sure shot made it to the next round in FIFA World Cup 2022, their final group games tonight in Qatar will determine the final results of it.
Spain and Japan are ready to battle it out for the final two spots from Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on each other on Thursday night at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both Spain and Japan are ranked 1 and 2, respectively, on the points table so far, and their qualification for the next round is yet to determine. Spain started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica while their match against former winners Germany ended in a 1-1 draw. For them to qualify without looking at others’ results, the 2010 winners must beat Japan.
Japan on the other hand stunned Germany in their opener, beating them 2-1. However, tables turned around quickly when Japan were beaten by Costa Rica in their following match. This loss further made their road to the knockouts a bit dicey.
Here in this piece, let’s have a look at what is in store for us
ALSO READ: Germany vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?
Spain vs Japan Head-to-Head
Both Spain and Japan have met just once in the past – during a friendly in April 2001, which Spain won 1-0.
Where is Spain vs Japan match taking place and when?
Spain vs Japan, Group C match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The game will begin at 00:30 PM IST.
Predicted line-ups
Spain’s possible playing XI:
Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo
Japan’s possible playing XI:
Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda
Where to watch Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022?
The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels while those wish to stream online can watch it on the Jio Cinema app and desktop.