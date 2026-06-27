/George Russell capitalises on Yellow flag drama to secure Austrian GP pole

George Russell showcased his experience and deep understanding of Formula One regulations by navigating a controversial final qualifying lap to claim pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver rebounded impressively after a difficult Friday, when team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped the practice sessions. Russell responded by leading the final practice before producing a stunning lap in qualifying, helped by staying composed after Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull at Turn Nine.

Verstappen, who escaped unhurt after hitting the barriers, triggered waved single yellow flags. Russell, running directly behind the Dutchman, correctly interpreted the caution and briefly lifted off before continuing once the green flag appeared. Several drivers behind him, including Antonelli, believed double yellow flags had been displayed and abandoned their laps. Despite losing valuable time, Russell completed his lap and edged both Ferrari drivers to secure his fourth pole position of the season and the 11th of his Formula One career.

"The lap was unbelievable," said British driver Russell, who was immediately behind Verstappen on track when he crashed.

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“I don't know where it came from. I saw the single yellows and made a big lift off in mid-corner. I saw the green flag. I lost a lot of time, three or four tenths or more.” Antonelli, who was five seconds behind Russell during his final flying lap, admitted he misunderstood the warning signals.

"I thought it was a double yellow," he admitted. “So, I aborted completely and I missed the front row. It was my mistake. We were very close with George, only a tenth between us.” Russell explained that he recognized the difference between the electronic marshal signals, with a solid yellow indicating a single yellow and a flashing diagonal display representing a double yellow.

"It's not easy, but once you know it, you know it," he said.

Looking ahead to Sunday's race, Russell expects a fierce battle. "It's going to be very hot! The Ferraris are looking incredibly fast. In the corners, they are the fastest team, but they are a bit more 'draggy' than us, which may help us to defend."

Russell's fastest lap of 1:06.113 placed him comfortably ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton completed an all-Ferrari second row after an eventful qualifying session. Antonelli qualified fourth, ahead of Verstappen in fifth. Championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri followed, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson and impressive British rookie Arvid Lindblad completing the top ten.

Verstappen questioned the decision to use only single waved yellow flags after his accident. "I've only just heard of this, just now," said Verstappen. “And to me that's quite crazy.” Antonelli also expressed concerns over the handling of the incident. "There was a car in the wall in a fast corner," said the Italian. "In this situation, I don’t know why it didn't go double-yellow straight away, because it's a super quick corner and if you go off at the same time it can end up very badly. "It was a bit confusing, but it's what it is. If it's a slow-speed, single yellow can be ok but fast corners should be double yellow straight away."