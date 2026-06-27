/Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon participation in doubt after injury scare during practice

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon campaign has been thrown into uncertainty after the British no. 1 was forced to end her practice session early at the All England Club, just two days before her opening-round match. Raducanu has been managing a right foot injury since reaching the final at Queen’s Club. She had not practiced for the previous two days after being seen leaving the venue wearing a medical boot on her right foot.

The 22-year-old returned to training on Saturday with heavy taping around her right ankle and lower leg. She initially warmed up alongside Anna Kalinskaya on the Aorangi Park practice courts before the pair moved to Court 3 for a practice set. However, the session quickly took a concerning turn as Raducanu struggled with movement during rallies. She appeared unable to push off properly from her right ankle while striking the ball and showed visible discomfort throughout the practice.

Trailing 4-0, 15-0 in the practice set, Raducanu netted a backhand while off balance before signaling to Kalinskaya that she could no longer continue. The two players embraced at the net before Raducanu left the court with her coaching team, ending the session approximately 15 minutes early. Kalinskaya remained on court to complete feeding drills with her team. Raducanu had been scheduled to address the media on Saturday afternoon, but her pre-tournament press conference was postponed until Sunday, adding further speculation over her fitness.

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The British star, seeded no. 30 at Wimbledon, is due to face Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic, currently ranked world no. 60, in her opening-round match on Monday. The latest setback continues a frustrating run of physical problems for Raducanu. She missed much of the offseason because of a foot injury before battling a virus in February. A post-viral illness then forced her to spend two months away from competition between March and May.

Despite those setbacks, Raducanu had shown encouraging signs during the grass-court season. Her impressive run to the Queen’s Club final marked some of her strongest tennis in recent years and raised hopes of a successful Wimbledon campaign.

Instead, injury concerns have once again overshadowed her preparations, leaving uncertainty over whether she will be fit enough to compete when Wimbledon begins.