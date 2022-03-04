Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli for entering 100-Test club, compares him with Pakistan's iconic player - WATCH

On Friday (March 04), Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious hat by entering the elite 100-Test club as India took on Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test. Among Indians, the 33-year-old ex-captain has become the 12th Test player to enter the elusive club. The right-hander, thus, joined a special list of Indians, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to have played 100, or more, matches in whites.

Ahead of Kohli's special feat, Little Master Gavaskar lavished huge praise on the former skipper for his achievements and compared him with an iconic Pakistani cricketer.

Talking to BCCI.TV, Gavaskar said, "Playing 100 Tests for your country is an incredible feeling, all of us when we were kids playing in the compounds of our house, we dream of playing for India. After playing for the country and you come to your 100th Test, it is an incredible feeling. Reaching the 100th Test means you have played for the country very successfully. No career will be smooth, there will be highs and lows."

"To provoke a fast bowler takes something else. Kohli is one of the rare batters who likes to sledge bowlers. He has been different, he likes to get under their skin. He is like Javed Miandad in that sense. His progress has been phenomenal, the consistency with which he has played, the 100th Test and beyond should be more of the same," pointed out the ex-Indian skipper.

Kohli has had a memorable run in the purest format of the game. He averages over 50 and has scored 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries. He has also completed 8,000 Test runs during his 100th outing in the ongoing two-match series opener versus Sri Lanka, being held in Mohali. Needless to say, Kohli will like to make the most of his special Test with a big score and end his century-drought with the bat.