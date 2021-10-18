Gautam Gambhir shares his thoughts on MS Dhoni mentoring Virat Kohli-led Team India in T20 World Cup

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad for Virat Kohli-led Team India's T20 World Cup campaign, in the UAE, they pulled off a big surprise as MS Dhoni was appointed as the team mentor for the ICC event.

Given that India haven't won an ICC title under Virat Kohli, Dhoni was included in the Indian team setup to help the youngsters and Kohli during the mega tournament in the UAE. Ahead of India's campaign in the seventh edition of the showpiece event, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opened up on Dhoni's mentorship role and revealed how it would help the national side in an event where the stakes will be high on every encounter for Team India.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Follow The Blues, Gambhir said, "To share his experience with some of the young guys who are playing their first World Cup, which is going to be very important because playing in the World Cup is a completely different piece. So, you would need that experienced someone who's been there done that. So, MS could definitely try and share all his experiences with some of the young cricketers."

Under he 40-year-old Dhoni, India won all three ICC titles. It was under his astute leadership that the Men in Blue won the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa, also including Gambhir. India's last ICC title has also come under the former Indian skipper's leadership; i.e. the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Kohli-led India are set to play two warm-up encounters, versus England and Australia, before they kickoff their campaign in the main draw of the tournament. India face Pakistan on October 24, in Dubai, in their first game and are placed in Pool B, alongside New Zealand, Men in Green, Afghanistan whereas two other teams will join from the qualifying round.