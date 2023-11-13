Gareth Morgan picks 'six wickets from six balls' to seal improbable win in Australia's division 3 cricket

Over the years, several cricketers have achieved incredible feats across all departments to enter the history books. Gareth Morgan, a local council worker and the captain of Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club in Gold Coast, Australia, created history by picking six wickets on six consecutive balls in a single over to seal an improbable win for his team in Gold Coast's Premier League Division 3 competition on Saturday.

Facing Surfers Paradise at Carrara Community Centre, Mudgeeraba’s Gareth Morgan picked six wickets in the final over to help his team win the match by four runs.

Needing five off the last over, Surfers Paradise’s Jake Garland was the first batter to get out on 65. In one of the rarest feats recorded in club or professional cricket, Morgan removed the next three batters caught before, wrapping the tail via bowled dismissal on the last two deliveries.

Still pinching himself over bagging this record, Morgan, while speaking with ABC, revealed he had thought of giving his younger brother the last over.

"I think I was more focused on trying to win the game for our boys," he told the ABC. "We've been going really well this year, and we had a younger fella lining up to bowl, but I thought, 'I'll bowl — they can hit the winning runs off me, this younger fella doesn't need that'."

After completing his hat-trick, Morgan admitted to thinking about winning the game from an impossible position.

"I remember thinking after I got the hat trick — I don't want to lose this game now," he said. "When I saw the stumps go back on the last ball, I couldn't believe it — I've never seen anything like it."

‘Everyone went wild with celebration

Talking about his team’s celebration over this, Morgan said everyone went wild, as none could believe what transpired in those six balls.

"Everyone was going wild. It was incredible, I don't think anyone could believe it had happened," he said. "It was definitely up there with one of my best moments.

"I'm happy to be part of history."