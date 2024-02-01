Gabba Test hero Shamar Joseph in line for 2024 T20 World Cup call-up, says coach Darren Sammy

The newest pace bowling sensation in world cricket, West Indies Shamar Joseph, could be seen playing the T20 World Cup later this year, per head coach Darren Sammy. After jolting Australia with his inspiring spell in the second innings of the Gabba Test, leading to a famous win, Sammy called Joseph an all-format bowler and is excited to try him out in all formats.

Following suffering a blow to his toe off a Mitchell Starc Yorker a day prior, Joseph, on day four, picked seven for 68, guiding West Indies to an incredible win, levelling the two-match Test series 1-1.

Earlier, on his international debut during the Adelaide Test, Joseph picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including picking Steve Smith of the first ball. He also scored a fifty, becoming the first player from the country and 14th overall to unlock this feat.

Speaking highly of the pacer, who thus far has played just two white-ball games (two T20s in CPL last year), Sammy said although Joseph has impressed everyone with his impressive outing Down Under, he still has to go through the process to get into the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup.

"He will definitely be an all-format player," Sammy said. "I can't wait to get my hands on him in this squad. But look, everything has a process to it. That's the way myself, and the chairman of selectors operate. What he's done, he's created a really good headache for me with the World Cup coming up, building forward in the ODI team.

"We got other guys like Jayden Seales, who's injured at the moment. So, we're developing a core in all formats that enables us to pick from good positions, guys that are performing, and that's what you want as a cricketing nation,” former two-time T20 World Cup winner with West Indies said.

Joseph to recover from toe injury

Joseph showed heart and courage to bowl the spell on day four and win the match for his team, but he did that with an injured toe.

Sammy said while they had the option to keep him here in Australia and let him train and gel with the white-ball squad, instead they asked Joseph to head home and recover and celebrate his performance with his family.

"We ride the wave that's happening there, but we won't go crazy," Sammy said. "If the guy's injured, let him go home and rest. That's probably the first time he's been away from home for so long. He's got a young family. So, we understand. Whatever we do is well-planned and well thought out.

"I think going home to his family, enjoying this moment is important. Because victories like that don't come around all the time. It's important that you enjoy these moments. Savour it so that it keeps you motivated to have more moments like that,” Sammy said.