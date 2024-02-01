England announce playing XI for second Test vs India, Shoaib Bashir to replace injured Jack Leach

England have announced the playing xi for second Test against India starting February 2 in Vizag. With leading spinner Jack Leach injured, England have decided to hand a debut to 20-year-old Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir who linked up with the squad after a visa delay. Apart from him, veteran James Anderson has also been recalled in the final XI. Anderson will replace express pacer Mark Wood who played in the first Test.

Leach was always doubtful for the second Test after picking up a knee injury in the first Test in Hyderabad. He had also not taken part in team's practice session on Wednesday (Jan 31). Leach jarred his knee on day 1 of the first Test and played a reduced role in England's sensational win thereafter. His reduced role saw him bat as well as taking Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the second innings.

England are looking to take 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by 28 runs. Notably, this was the first time India lost against England in Tests after taking a 190-run lead in the first innings. Ollie Pope scored a magnificent 196 while debutant spinner Tom Hartley took seven-for in the second innings as India were bowled out for 202 in the chase of 231.

In the ongoing series, the Indian spinners have managed 14 wickets with Ashwin taking six while Jadeja and Axar chipping in with five and three, respectively. For England, Hartley and part-time spinner Joe Root have only been suffice to manage 14 wickets while Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed also picking up four between them.

If the trend continues, England will surely have a brighter chance of beating India at home in a Test series, a feat last achieved last by England only in 2012 when they had won the four-match series 2-1.