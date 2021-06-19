From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: Tributes pour in over Milkha Singh's death

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's death sent shockwaves across the nation. Indian Prime Minister, along with several sports icons and Bollywood celebrities poured their heartfelt tributes to 'the Flying Sikh'.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he added.

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021 ×

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the passing away of the legendary athlete. He tweeted: "India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers."

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021 ×

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021 ×

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।

India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021 ×

Several sports icons also poured their tribute to the former sprinter.

The great man #MilkaSingh ji has left us in body, but the name Milkha will always live on as being synonymous with courage and will-power.

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021 ×

Sad to hear the passing away of the legend #MilkhaSingh ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/YgSRGaH9iP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2021 ×



Many Bollywood stars also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the 91-year-old.

T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021 ×

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021 ×

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021 ×

Milkha Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on May 19 and was in home isolation in Chandigarh as he revealed was asymptomatic. However, he was admitted to the ICU of Mohali's Fortis Hospital after developing COVID pneumonia and was later moved to PGIMER on June 3.