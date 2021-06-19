From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: Tributes pour in over Milkha Singh's death

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 19, 2021, 07:56 AM(IST)

From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan! Tributes pour in over Milkha Singh's death Photograph:( AFP )

Indian Prime Minister, along with several sports icons and Bollywood celebrities poured their heartfelt tributes to 'the Flying Sikh'. 

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's death sent shockwaves across the nation. Indian Prime Minister, along with several sports icons and Bollywood celebrities poured their heartfelt tributes to 'the Flying Sikh'. 

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he added. 

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mourned the passing away of the legendary athlete. He tweeted: "India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers."

Several sports icons also poured their tribute to the former sprinter. 

Many Bollywood stars also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the 91-year-old. 

Milkha Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on May 19 and was in home isolation in Chandigarh as he revealed was asymptomatic. However, he was admitted to the ICU of Mohali's Fortis Hospital after developing COVID pneumonia and was later moved to PGIMER on June 3. 

