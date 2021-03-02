From MS Dhoni to Clive Lloyd: Records that Virat Kohli could achieve in the fourth Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be looking to end the unusual century drought and surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The prolific India batsman has not scored a century since November 2019, where he smashed a ton against Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test at the Motera Stadium. Despite scoring two half-centuries in the series, Kohli has failed to convert them into hundreds yet.

If Virat scores a century at Motera, the 32-year-old will overtake former Aussie legend Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. Both batting stalwarts are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.

However, along with this, Virat is also set to equal MS Dhoni's record most matches as captain of the Indian team in Tests when he takes on the visitors on fourth and final Test match.

The batting great is also 17 runs away from 12,000 international runs as captain, a feat achieved only by Australia's Ricky Ponting and South Africa's Graeme Smith before him. As a skipper, Australia's Ponting scored 15,440 runs, whereas Graeme Smith got 14,878 runs.

Another record that skipper Kohli will equal if Team India goes on to win the match is of Clive Lloyd, who led West Indies to 36 Test wins. He would go joint-fourth on the list of Test captains with the most wins if he leads India to victory in the fourth Test.