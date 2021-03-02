Ashwin, Root and Mayers in contention for ICC Player of the Month for February

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month Awards for the month of February to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket. Fans have been treated to some fantastic cricket the last few months and can now vote on ICC's official website for their favourite ICC Player of the Month (February).

About the ICC Men’s Player of the Month February Nominees:

Ravichandran Ashwin played 3 tests against England as part of India’s ongoing series against them. In these Tests, he scored a 106 in the second innings of India’s second Test victory over England at Chennai and took his 400th Test wicket in the third Test victory at Ahmedabad.

Scoring a total of 176 runs across these games with taking a total of 24 wickets, Ashwin is the deserving candidate to be nominated in the Men’s category for Feb. England Test captain Joe Root makes it to the list of nominations again this month for his outstanding performance with the bat and the ball. He scored a total of 333 runs and took 6 wickets overall in the 3 Tests that he played against India.

ALSO READ: 'Empowering India against the pandemic': Ravi Shastri receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

In the first Test against India, Root scored a 218 to lead England to victory. From the West Indies, Test debutant Kyle Mayers played 2 Tests against Bangladesh and scored a match-winning 210 to help the West Indies successfully chase 395 and win the first Test against Bangladesh. This performance alone is deserving of this nomination.

About ICC Women’s Player of the Month February Nominees:

Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 72 helped England to a comfortable seven-wicket win against New Zealand. She played 3 ODIs and passed fifty in each of these against New Zealand, totalling 231 runs.

Brooke Halliday of New Zealand also played 3 ODIs against England and scored a total of 110 runs and took a total of 2 wickets in these games. Brooke also went on to become just the fourth woman to score half-centuries in each of her first two ODI matches.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram

England’s Nat Sciver went on to take 5 wickets and score a total of 96 runs in the 3 ODIs she played against New Zealand. Nat was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series between New Zealand and England, and added an innings of 63 in the second match that they won.

The ICC Player of the Month voting process:

The three nominees for each of the categories are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month). This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90% share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10% share of the vote. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels.